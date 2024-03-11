Been Stellar curate a DJ set for an exclusive playlist to accompany The Cover

NME’s latest stars of The Cover, Been Stellar, have shared a playlist exclusively to accompany the story’s launch – check it out below.

The New York band are on this week’s (March 11) edition of The Cover, a renewal of NME’s commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover – you can read Been Stellar’s profile here, written by Anagricel Duran and featuring photography by Sam Keeler.

Accompanying the story is an exclusive playlist curated by the band, titled ‘Our DJ Set’. Over 20 songs, it goes from Sean Paul to SOPHIE, and Swervedriver to The Streets. Listen to the full playlist on Spotify below and on Apple Music.

Been Stellar land on The Cover after the announcement of their debut album ‘Scream From New York, NY’ and during their run of European shows supporting fellow Dirty Hit act The 1975 on the Still… at Their Very Best Tour.

The band spoke to NME about working hard to progress their careers in music. “If you want to do something you love, you will find a way,” drummer Laila Wayans said. “I can’t even explain how many harebrained schemes we’ve pulled just to do simple things as a band. I think the people that shine in this scene are the ones that will just do it regardless.”

Been Stellar also reflected on being a New York band where none of the members were raised in the city. “We’ve been here for long enough where I feel this deep debt that I always am repaying to this city,” guitarist Skyler Knapp said. “It’s given me so much and I feel this obligation to give back to it in whatever vague, music or cultural way that is.”

Read the full Cover story with Been Stellar here and check out other artists who’ve been on The Cover here.