Behemoth frontman Nergal is facing a charge of blasphemy due to an image in which he is seen stepping on artwork that depicts the Virgin Mary.

The Polish musician, whose real name is Adam Darski, posted the photograph from a shoot for his Me And That Man side project on Facebook in 2019.

As Super Express reports, Darski is accused of “publicly insulting the object of Christian religious worship in the form of the person of the Mother of God” by sharing the offending image on social media.

“Representatives of Ordo Iuris and the Patriotic Society were informed about Nergal‘s misdemeanour,” said Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, a spokeswoman for the district prosecutor’s office in Warsaw (translation via Loudwire).

“The Warsaw prosecutor added that during the investigation the victims were interrogated and an expert in the field of religious studies was appointed. The opinion clearly concludes that treading with a shoe on the image of the Mother of God is an offence against religious feelings.”

Yesterday (February 8) Darski issued a statement via Facebook to confirm there was “another lawsuit in the process”, but claimed it was “nonsense”.

He wrote: “Poland is mentally soooo fuckin’ behind the civilized Europe that we r literally THE last bastion of so called ‘blasphemy casus’. Even extremely Catholic Ireland removed this paragraph from constitution lately.

“It WILL happen in Poland at some point….and yea, I’m willing to be that stepping stone. FUCK religious fundamentalism in every fuckin hole. And frankly, I’m sure I will win this and EVERY other case. Just wait and see.”

You can see the post below.

Another lawsuit in the process. Reason? In every case the same: offense of RELIGIOUS FEELINGS! Can u imagine this… Posted by Adam Nergal Darski on Monday, February 8, 2021

It’s reported that Nergal has pleaded “not guilty” to the charge. If convicted, he could face a fine and restrictions of freedoms for up to two years.

Nergal stood trial for blasphemy charges for tearing a bible on stage in 2010 but eventually won the case.

Back in 2019, the musician was kicked out of a YMCA gym in the US for not worshipping Jesus Christ.

The gym staff took exception to Nergal’s t-shirt – which featured the logo of Norwegian black metal legends Darkthrone – before asking if he had Christian beliefs. Darski responded by telling them that he wasn’t a man of Christ.