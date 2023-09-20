Belgian composer of punk hit ‘Ca plane pour moi’ Lou Deprijck dies

Lou Deprijck, the Belgian singer who wrote the 1970s punk hit ‘Ca Plane Pour Moi’, has died at the age of 77.

The singer had been dealing with health issues and was recently staying in a Brussels hospital. Deprijck passed away on Tuesday, September 19.

“My sun, my darling, my man, my everything, I accompanied you until your last breath as you wanted. You will be my only and last love I love you,” Deprijck’s partner Vanessa Vanderkimpen wrote on her official Facebook page.

Born in 1946 in Lessines, French-speaking Belgium, Deprijck became a key figure within the Brussels music scene in the ’70s and ’80s.

As Yahoo News reports, the artist was also part of a provocative artist scene alongside singer Grand Jojo and The Sex Life of the Belgians director Jan Bucquoy. Deprijck went on to create his own surreal works which included an underpants museum in Lessines.

‘Ca Plane Pour Moi’, known as ‘Everything’s Going Well For Me’ when translated from French, became a smash hit in 1977 for the Belgian artist Plastic Bertrand. The track was a top ten hit in the UK, Netherlands, West Germany, Australia and New Zealand. It reached the Number One spot on the charts in France and Switzerland and the 11th spot on the charts in Belgium.

As the Brussels Times reports, the single has sold over 900,000 copies all over the world and has been regarded as a “punk-new wave-pop classic”. It has been covered by the likes of Sonic Youth and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, as well as being featured in a Coca-Cola advert and films such as The Wolf Of Wall Street and Jackass 3.5.

The track was at the centre of a legal dispute between Deprijck and artists Plastic Bertrand. Though Bertand – real name Roger Jouret – toured the world and performed the hit, it appeared that he was miming along to Deprijck’s voice. The dispute was resolved in 2010.