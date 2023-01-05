Belift Lab warns fans against unofficial paid ENHYPEN event in Manila, organisers cancel exhibition

Belift Lab has issued a statement cautioning fans against an unauthorised paid ENHYPEN event organised in Manila, which later prompted its organisers to cancel the event.

Earlier today (January 5), the HYBE sub-label sent out emails to the boyband’s Weverse followers with a statement informing them of an unofficial paid event that was to take place in Manila, Philippines, named ‘ENHAFESTIVAL: DAY 1’. The event was originally meant to be a photo exhibition of the ENHYPEN members.

According to Belift Lab, the event – which was scheduled to be held on January 7 – had been using ENHYPEN’s intellectual property without the company’s authorisation, and wished to warn fans to avoid being “adversely affected by the event”.

“This event is an unauthorised paid event that sold tickets by using the content of Belift Lab without our authorisation,” the statement read. “If the event host pushes ahead with this event, we will take legal actions for infringement of intellectual property.” The company also emphasised that the event was organised and held without any prior discussion with Belift Lab, and that “Belift Lab assumes no responsibility for any damage resulting from the event”. “We will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected,” the label concluded.

Later the same day, the organisers behind ENHAFESTIVAL: DAY 1 published an official response to the event’s Twitter page, announcing the cancellation of the event. In addition, a bulk of the organisers’ response was to outline the outcome of several alleged meetings they had with Belift Lab’s legal team in the past few weeks, which were largely to negotiate the event’s ability to be held under several conditions, which included renaming the exhibition.

In their statement, the hosts behind ENHAFESTIVAL reiterated that they had “explicitly stated that ENHAFESTIVAL: DAY 1 is a “fan-organised event whose sole purpose is to gather ENGENES (ENHYPEN’s official fanbase) and celebrate ENHYPEN together”.

“We ought to send an event cancellation to all our attendees this morning, but unfortunately, we were caught in a blindside by the Weverse Notice to all registered members/subscribers, despite that we were told to keep this matter confidential and have been given until today to announce our decision,” the statement read. It also clarified that the event was a non-profit, and had even “submitted a full report on Event Proposals and Memorandums of Agreements with Event Partners” on November 15, at the behest of Belift Lab’s legal counsel.

In addition to the notice, the ENHAFESTIVAL: DAY 1 hosts also shared a financial report of the event, which outlined both the profits from its ticket sales as well as expenditures that went into the organisation of the event. The report was allegedly prepared by a Certified Public Accountant who had volunteered to assist with the event’s bookkeeping and financial reporting.

Belift Lab has yet to respond to the organisers’ latest response at the time of publication.