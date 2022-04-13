Belle And Sebastian share new single ‘Young And Stupid’ with a message from Jon Hamm

Belle And Sebastian have shared their new single ‘Young And Stupid’ from their forthcoming new album ‘A Bit Of Previous’.

The track, which you can listen to below, follows ‘Unnecessary Drama’ and the band’s ‘Shooting At You’ in support of victims of the conflict in Ukraine.

The single comes with a message from actor Jon Hamm in reference to the time the Mad Men actor and Zach Galifianakis fed each other sweets on stage with the band at Bonnaroo Festival in 2015.

“In 2015 at Bonnaroo, Belle and Sebastian invited Zach Galifianakis and me up to the stage during their set to toss gummy bears in each other’s mouths. Then [frontman] Stuart [Murdoch] got into the fun and demanded a catch as well,” said Hamm.

“It was dramatic, stupid, and done with style and grace. I know I can speak for Zach when I say ‘I want to thank them for their inclusion of us into their show.’ I know the audience was simply confused, but we were absolutely delighted. Please enjoy this new album with a gummy bear of your choice, and think fondly of all of us.”

The Scottish indie veterans’ first full album in seven years – not including 2019’s soundtrack album for the film Days Of The Bagnold Summer – was recorded in Glasgow, after plans for sessions in Los Angeles were scuppered by the pandemic. It’s the first time the band have recorded in their native city since 2000’s ‘Fold Your Hands Child, You Walk Like A Peasant’.

Speaking about the album, Murdoch told NME that the lack of time pressure benefitted the recording process. “The year between when we started recording with a vengeance last February, and this point now, almost became a sacred year,” he said. “We got to do what we loved with a concentration that perhaps we’ve never had before.

A ‘Bit Of Previous’ will be released on May 7. Check out the full tracklist below:

1. ‘Young And Stupid’

2. ‘If They’re Shooting At You’

3. ‘Talk To Me Talk To You’

4. ‘Reclaim The Night’

5. ‘Do It For Your Country’

6. ‘Prophets On Hold’

7. ‘Unnecessary Drama’

8. ‘Come On Home’

9. ‘A World Without You’

10. ‘Deathbed Of My Dreams’

11. ‘Sea Of Sorrow’

12. ‘Working Boy In New York City’

Belle And Sebastian are also set to embark on an extensive tour across the US and UK this year, with European dates to follow in 2023. You can buy tickets here and here.

Their British dates, rescheduled from earlier-announced shows for the spring, are as follows:

NOVEMBER

Sunday 13 – Cardiff, Great Hall – Student’s Union

Monday 14, Tuesday 15 – London, The Roundhouse

Thursday 17 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

Friday 18 – Liverpool, Olympia

Saturday 19 – Hull, Asylum, Hull University Union

Monday 21 – Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom

Wednesday 23 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Thursday 24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall

Friday 25 – Manchester, Academy

Sunday 27 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Monday 28 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Tuesday 29 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

Wednesday 30 – Brighton, Dome