Bellowhead’s Paul Sartin has died aged 51

A statement revealed that the violinist and oboeist died unexpectedly on Wednesday evening (September 14)

By Will Richards
Paul Sartin
Paul Sartin performing live with Bellowhead. Credit: Ross Gilmore/Redferns via Getty Images.

Bellowhead violinist and oboeist has died unexpectedly this week, aged 51.

The news was confirmed in a statement from Sartin’s mother Angela and sons James, Will and Joe, with the band also paying tribute.

“The whole band are totally devastated to have to let you all know about the passing of our beloved Paul Sartin,” Bellowhead wrote on Twitter.

“We were so privileged to share a stage with this masterful musician and good, good friend. Our heartfelt thoughts go out to his mother and the boys he was so proud of.”

The statement from Sartin’s family, posted on Thursday (September 15), read: “It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of our beloved Paul, who left us unexpectedly yesterday morning.

“We know that he was someone who brought wonderful music into your lives, and that so many of you counted him as a close and dear friend. We have lost a son and a father, and while we ask now that we are allowed to mourn Paul in private, we understand many of you will have lovely memories that you would like to share.

“We invite you to do this in the comments beneath this post so that we can read them when we feel ready.”

See the post and a selection of tributes to Paul Sartin below.

Paul Sartin was a founding member of Bellowhead as well as three-piece Faustus and comedy duo Belshazzar’s Feast, playing violin, fiddle, oboe, kazoo and more.

