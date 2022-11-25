Listen to Ben&Ben’s unapologetic new love song ‘Dear’

Filipino folk-pop group Ben&Ben have released a heartfelt and romantic new single titled ‘Dear’.

Released on all streaming platforms on November 25, the single unapologetically treads into romantic territory with an exploration of love that grows with time. “We think it’s equally important to drop any notion of wanting to deliberately steer clear of potential sounds and themes we may have already done when being unapologetic and honest in songwriting and arranging,” Ben&Ben elaborated in a press statement. “Like in love, the more you fight the feeling, the more one might feel internally dissonant.”

The single was penned by band members Paolo and Miguel Benjamin, and recorded at A.R. Rahman’s Firdaus Studio during the band’s trip to the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Listen to Ben&Ben’s ‘Dear’ below.

Ben&Ben recently shared new details on their ‘Homecoming’ concert, announcing that the showcase would be rescheduled for December 18 at 7:30pm following the first postponement that saw the then-send-off show moved December 16. Initially scheduled for September 3 as a send-off show ahead of their North America tour, the concert was cancelled due to weather conditions triggered by typhoon Henry.

The ‘Homecoming’ concert will be the band’s last show of the year.

Ben&Ben most recently released the music video for single ‘The Ones We Once Loved’, documenting the real-life breakup of band member Paolo Benjamin with singer-songwriter Bea Lorenzo. The music video for the track arrived on September 3 ahead of their North America tour, with the track itself having garnered over 14 million streams as of November 25.

The group also shared the singles ‘Mag-ingat’, ‘Paninindigan Kita’ and ‘Langyang Pag-ibig’ earlier this year.

Ben&Ben have released the first out of two collaborations with Indonesian singer Pamungkas – an English rework of the Filipino band’s May release ‘Paninindigan Kita’ called ‘Stand By You’. Ben&Ben are due to release a rework of Pamungkas’ ‘I Got To Get You’, though that collaboration has not been given a release date.