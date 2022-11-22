Ben&Ben announce new details for ‘Homecoming’ concert next month

Filipino folk-pop outfit Ben&Ben have shared new details on their postponed send-off show, now dubbed as their ‘Homecoming’ concert.

The showcase – initially scheduled for September 3 as a send-off show ahead of their North America tour – was cancelled on the day of the show due to inclement weather conditions caused by southwest monsoon triggered by typhoon Henry. It was originally moved to December 16.

The concert has since been rescheduled for December 18 at 7:30pm, the band have revealed in a post via social media yesterday (November 20). It will still be held at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City, and will mark the band’s last show of the year.

Tickets are now available via ovationtickets.com and ticketnet.com.ph. Ticket prices start at PHP500 for the standing section to PHP2,500 for seated passes.

Prior to the show, Ben&Ben will drop a new single called ‘Dear’ on November 25, their fifth single for 2022. It follows the singles ‘Mag-ingat’, ‘Paninindigan Kita’, ‘Langyang Pag-ibig’ and ‘The Ones We Once Loved’. Earlier today (November 22), the group shared the track’s chorus: “Only the two of us / Can understand / The sureness of / Our love.”