Ben Gibbard performs The Postal Service song to celebrate the USPS

Ben Gibbard has performed ‘Such Great Heights’, the hit track from his project The Postal Service, during an at-home concert for the Democratic National Convention.

The singer-songwriter’s performance comes at a time when The United States Postal Service is currently in doubt over whether it can handle the influx of mail-in ballots from November’s presidential election, amidst alleged attempts by Republicans to sabotage its funding.

As Gibbard explained in the clip, he and his Postal Service bandmate Jimmy Tamborello, used the USPS to mail CDs back and forth to each other, which eventually culminated in their first and final LP, 2003’s ‘Give Up’.

“One of the many institutions – outside from democracy at its very core – that is under fire is that of the United States Postal Service,” Gibbard said.

“We made a record using the United States Postal Service and therefore we called ourselves The Postal Service… So I’m going to play a song by the Postal Service and dedicate it to the Postal Service.”

Gibbard also performed ‘Northern Lights’, a track from Death Cab For Cutie’s most recent album, ‘Thank You For Today’.

Watch the performance below:

Gibbard was just one of many performers enlisted for the convention, which also hosted Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges.

‘Thank You For Today’ is Death Cab’s ninth studio album and was released in 2018. Upon its release, NME gave the record a three-star review, saying it “represents Death Cab’s most drastic sonic shake-up in a decade, if not ever”.