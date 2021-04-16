Ben Utomo releases new album ‘Indo Kid’

Indonesian rapper Ben Utomo has dropped his new album ‘Indo Kid’.

The 10-track album, his first record released under Def Jam Indonesia, arrived on major streaming services on Friday (April 16). It features the previously released singles ‘Izinkan’ (featuring Indonesian Idol 2018 finalist Abraham Kevin), ‘Itu Selalu’ and title track ‘Indo Kid’. Malaysian rapper Abubakarxli, also a Def Jam signee, guests on the song ‘Alig’.

A music video for the track ‘Masih Di Sini’ (‘Still Here’) is due out later today. Listen to ‘Indo Kid’ below:

“This album aims to show who I really am, who Ben Utomo is, that’s why I named it ‘Indo Kid’,” the rapper said in a statement. “This album is also a representation of my alias, Indo Kid RAM. I want people to know that I am proud to be an Indo kid.”

He said inspirations for this album were varied, but they stemmed mostly from his personal experience. “For example, ‘Itu Selalu’ talks about what I and my friends have gone through just to be in our current position, or the song ‘Izinkan’, was inspired by my personal love story. The lyrics and the themes in this album came from my own struggles and my own life.”

“Every song is my favourite, it’s hard to name one or two,” he added. “But I really like ‘Indo Kid’ and ‘Itu Selalu’. I also like ‘Tak Kenal Lelah’ because the track shows my persistence and hard work in achieving my goals.”

The album comes less than a week since Utomo teamed up with fellow Def Jam Southeast Asia rappers SYA, Pradaa, Fateeha, DonWilson and SCYE for a hip-hop remix of Olivia Rodrigo’s hit song ‘Drivers License’.

Utomo began teasing the album late last week with posts on Instagram, including a freestyle rap.

‘Indo Kid’ is the follow-up to Utomo’s 2018 project ‘Do Something’. The rapper began his career in 2014 and dropped his first album ‘Lost in the Music’ in 2016.