Ben Utomo revels in the Indonesian countryside for ‘Sementara’ music video

Indonesian rapper Ben Utomo has released the music video for ‘Sementara’, a single from his latest album ‘INDO KID’. The video features Utomo performing in the countryside, complete with scenic drone shots and matter-of-fact footage of everyday people.

Watch the music video below.

‘Indo Kid’ was released last month as a follow-up to 2018’s ‘Do Something’, drawing from personal experiences in an attempt to reaffirm his Indonesian roots. The album features guest contributions by Indonesian Idol 2018 finalist Abraham Kevin and Malaysian rapper Abubakarxli. Music videos were previously released for singles ‘Masih Di Sini’, ‘Izinkan’, and the album’s self-titled track.

Utomo posted about the music video on Instagram, extending his thanks to the people involved in the shoot.

“This album aims to show who I really am, who Ben Utomo is, that’s why I named it INDO KID,” he writes in a press statement. “This album is also a representation of my alias, Indo Kid RAM. I want people to know that I am proud to be an Indo kid.”

The rapper began his career in 2014 and dropped his first album ‘Lost in the Music’ in 2016.