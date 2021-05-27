Ben&Ben and DAY6 member Young K collaborate on ‘Leaves’ remake

Ben&Ben have collaborated with DAY6 member Young K on an upcoming remake of their 2017 single ‘Leaves’.

In a series of tweets last night (May 26), the Filipino folk-pop band explained that the song’s reimagining emphasises that “all will be alright in time” during these difficult times.

The new version of ‘Leaves’ will drop May 28, 12 midnight PHT. Fans can pre-save the single here. See the full announcement below.

We reimagined "Leaves" this year with a surprise collaboration from an artist we really love, Young K from the band Day6. In these times, the message that "all will be alright in time" is more relevant than ever, all over the world. We hope you like it! — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) May 26, 2021

In a 2017 Bandwagon interview, Ben&Ben vocalists Paolo and Miguel Guico said ‘Leaves’ was “inspired by a difficult time in a relationship” and the process of healing and forgiveness.

“Leaves will soon grow from the bareness of trees / And all will be alright in time / From waves overgrown come the calmest of seas / And all will be alright in time / Ohh you never really love someone until you learn to forgive,” they sing in the chorus.

The nine-piece group are preparing to release their second album this year, the follow-up to their 2019 debut ‘Limasawa Street’. They have released several new singles, including ‘Di Ka Sayang’ and ‘Kapangyarihan’ in 2020, followed by ‘Inevitable’, ‘Upuan’, and ‘Magpahinga’.

Ben&Ben also released a poignant music video for the latter single on May 24. Starring veteran actor Joel Torre and actress-director Bela Padilla, it explored the relationship between father and daughter as they deal with a terminal illness in the family.

In April, Day6 released their latest album ‘The Book Of Us: Negentropy – Chaos Swallowed Up In Love’. Due to member Sungjin enlisting into the South Korean military, the group have not been promoting the project, their agency JYP Entertainment announced last month.