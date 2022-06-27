Ben&Ben announce dates and ticket details for 2022 North American tour

Filipino indie-folk outfit Ben&Ben have shared dates and ticket details for their upcoming 2022 tour of North America.

Taking to social media on Friday (June 24), the band revealed the dates for their maiden tour of North America. The tour will kick off in San Francisco on September 23 and will wrap on October 15 in New York.

The tour will see Ben&Ben perform in several iconic venues during their tour, including San Francisco’s Fox Theatre, Los Angeles’ The Vermont Hollywood, Toronto’s Opera House and New York’s Palladium Times Square.

See the full list of dates and venues below.

Tickets for the tour are currently available via Nosaj Entertainment. General passes to the tour will cost US$98 while VIP tickets cost $128. Get your tickets here.

The band are also set to hold a “major” concert on September 3 at the CCP Open Grounds in Metro Manila that doubles as a send-off show for the tour.

Last week, Ben&Ben released their new single ‘Langyang Pag-ibig’. The group called the track “the song where we flexed our musicality the most,” describing it as “three songs in one song”.

Ben&Ben’s Live On Tour 2022 North American dates are:

SEPTEMBER:

23 – Fox Theatre – San Francisco, CA

24 – The Vermont Hollywood – Los Angeles, CA

OCTOBER:

01 – MacEwan Hall – Calgary, AB

02 – TBD – Edmonton, AB

06 – TBD – Vancouver, BC

09 – The Opera House – Toronto, ON

14 – Lisner Auditorium – Washingon, D.C.

15 – Palladium Times Square – New York, NY