Ben&Ben announce “major” Manila concert for September

Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben have announced a “major” concert that will take place in September.

The nine-piece took to social media on Sunday (May 22) to announce the concert, confirming that it will take place on September 3 at the CCP Open Grounds in Metro Manila.

Ben&Ben’s September concert in the Philippines will be in partnership with Ovation Productions. Ticketing details and further information have yet to be announced.

Advertisement

The concert will serve as a “sendoff” for the band before they embark on their first-ever tour of North America that same month. The tour will see the band play in Calgary and Toronto in Canada and Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington and New Jersey in the US. More details, including venues and ticketing, will be released “soon”, Ben&Ben said.

Ben&Ben most recently released the single ‘Paninindigan Kita’ on May 1. The band described the track as “an ode to a lover that might be hesitant to take a step forward in the relationship”.

On May 5, Ben&Ben and SB19 released a powerful music video for their collaborative single ‘Kapangyarihan’ in time for the 2022 Philippines elections. Ben&Ben first shared ‘Kapangyarihan’ in 2020 in response to the killing of Sonya and Frank Gregorio by a policeman in Tarlac, Philippines. The band then revisited the song for their 2021 album ‘Pebble House, Vol 1: Kuwaderno’ and brought SB19 on as a featured artist.