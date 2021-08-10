Ben&Ben announce release date for sophomore album, reveal forthcoming single with Munimuni

Filipino folk-pop outfit Ben&Ben have finally shared the release date for their highly anticipated sophomore studio album.

The as-of-yet titled album is scheduled to release on August 29, Ben&Ben revealed via social media. The announcement post sees the band filling envelopes with a black key and stamps that read “greetings from Ben&Ben House” when translated.

Check out the announcement post below.

On Saturday (August 7), the band shared more information about the upcoming album. The record will feature 12 songs, all written in Filipino. Six of the tracks on the record will feature collaborations with other artists. A tracklist for the record has yet to be revealed.

Ben&Ben also announced a new song entitled ‘Sugat’ on Monday (August 9). The song will arrive on Friday (August 13) and will feature indie folk band Munimuni. While little is known about the track, Ben&Ben has described it as “a song about healing” on social media.

Ben&Ben’s second album will feature three previously released singles. The record’s first single ‘Upuan’ released in early May, while ‘Magpahinga’ followed a week later. The band most recently released ‘Pasalubong’ on July 30, a collaboration with singer Moira Dela Torre.

On Saturday (August 7), Ben&Ben clinched two wins at the annual MYX Awards: Mellow Video Of The Year for ‘Sa Susunod na Haban Buhay’, and Collaboration Of The Year for their 2019 single ‘Paalam’ with Dela Torre. The group also performed ‘Upuan’ at the virtual ceremony. Watch the performance below.

In June, Ben&Ben also collaborated with Filipino pop group SB19 to rework the latter’s single ‘MAPA’, treating the pop song with full band instrumentation.