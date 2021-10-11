Ben&Ben announce virtual arena show featuring SB19, Munimuni, Zild and more

Filipino folk-pop group Ben&Ben will live-stream an arena show in December to celebrate their sophomore album.

The three-hour virtual show Kuwaderno will air on December 5, live from the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Manila.

According to Bandwagon, the band confirmed in a Facebook live session that the concert will feature guests on their album ‘Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’, including SB19, Moira Dela Torre, Chito Miranda, Munimuni, Juan Karlos, Zild, and KZ Tandingan.

KUWADERNO: Ben&Ben Live At The Smart Araneta Coliseum, An Online Concert. Our First Major Concert is happening this December 💙💛 We're excited to play for you all the songs from Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno, and all your favorite Ben&Ben songs pic.twitter.com/DcnBc5MBOJ — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) October 10, 2021

Ticket prices range from PHP800 to PHP8,000 in four tiers now available for purchase on KTX. Apart from admission to the concert, the packages include early bird discounts, merchandise, and a virtual backstage tour, as well as a one-on-one virtual session with Ben&Ben.

Tickets for the pricier tiers also include raffle entries that offer prizes such as vinyl players, signed posters, and even a trip to the Ben&Ben house (for Philippine residents only).

‘Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’ was released in late August and included previously released singles ‘Upuan’, ‘Sugat’, and ‘Pasalubong’.

In an interview with NME, Ben&Ben said that the album did not follow a single theme and avoided centering only on romantic narratives, instead grouping together songs of yearning, reckoning, and release.

“It was this artistic melting pot that came forth because we realised we have so much more to tell, both sonically and lyrically. And we don’t see nothing wrong in telling these other stories,” co-lead vocalist Paolo Guico told NME‘s Aldus Santos.