Ben&Ben celebrate Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin’s wedding with ‘Inevitable’ music video

Filipino indie-folk band Ben&Ben have released a new music video for their 2021 single, ‘Inevitable’, to celebrate the recent wedding of Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin, the stars of K-drama Crash Landing On You.

Released on Friday (April 1), the video serves as the Filipino band’s “gift to the couple, and to all of the [Crash Landing On You] fans out there (including us!)”, they wrote on social media. The two South Korean actors tied the knot on March 31.

The music video sees the band performing the track in a warehouse, intercut with footage from Crash Landing On You and behind-the-scenes footage of the show’s lead and real-life couple.

Watch the music video for ‘Inevitable’ below.

Before the song’s release on Valentine’s Day in 2021, ‘Inevitable’ appeared in a Smart Communications advertisement starring Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin.

Following ‘Inevitable’, Ben&Ben went on to release their sophomore album, ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’ in August. The album featured the singles ‘Upuan’, ‘Pasalubong’ featuring Moira Dela Torre and ‘Lunod’ featuring Zild Benitez and Juan Karlos.

‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’ clinched the sixth spot in NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2021 list and was praised by writer PJ Caña as “a mature accomplishment from the young stars”.

Ben&Ben also won the award for Best Asian Band at the BandLab NME Awards earlier this year, beating out the likes of Lomba Sihir, No Good, Subsonic Eye, and Senyawa.