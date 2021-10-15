Ben&Ben feature on new song by Taiwanese artist WeiBird, ‘Cheap Love’

Taiwanese singer-songwriter WeiBird has released ‘Cheap Love’, which features Filipino band Ben&Ben.

The song was released earlier today (October 15) on digital platforms via Sony Music Taiwan. ‘Cheap Love’ is a hushed folk number, addressing the pitfalls of being swept away by desire and the cynicism that arrives if it is not quenched.

Ben&Ben’s Paolo and Miguel Benjamin layer vocal harmonies in its chorus, with the rest of the band adding folk instrumentation.

“Cheap love is hard to get / When you try to bargain it / Fool me once, fool me twice / Fool me all those lonely nights,” WeiBird sings.

The music video for ‘Cheap Love’ will be released at 9pm tonight. Listen to the track, produced by WeiBird himself, below.

Of the song’s title, WeiBird explained in a press statement: “It’s a temporary band-aid for a big gushing wound, but it never fills the hole inside. Moreover, it increases the feeling of emptiness. What I’m trying to say is, you can’t bargain your way into love. Love is truly hard to find.”

Ben&Ben add that their contributions were “building on the magic that the song already had”.

“We’re grateful that by just being our authentic selves musically, we were able to add to the song both in production, vocals, and instrumentation something that WeiBird seemed to be happy with,” they said.

On December 5, Ben&Ben will perform a virtual arena show in support of their latest album, ‘Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’.

The three-hour concert will be live-streamed from Manila’s Smart Araneta Coliseum, with special guests including SB19, Moira Dela Torre, Chito Miranda, Munimuni, Juan Karlos, Zild, and KZ Tandingan.