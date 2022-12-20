Ben&Ben issue apology for fans’ “stressful experience” during ‘Homecoming’ concert

Ben&Ben have spoken up about fans’ numerous complaints during their ‘Homecoming’ concert last December 18.

Following concert attendees’ uproar on social media over the show’s alleged bad organisation, the folk-pop outfit expressed their sentiments over the matter. In a statement, the band sent their apologies to their fans. “We hear you. We feel your pain, frustration and anger,” they wrote.

They acknowledged the “deeply stressful experience” that concert goers went through and how it affected them as well. The band also promised that they will be more vigilant with the people involved in the planning and preparations of their next shows. “While we can’t undo the pains that you’ve been through, we can help make things right moving forward,” they said.

Ben&Ben’s ‘Homecoming’ concert – originally a send-off show – was greeted with a series of complaints after fans experienced poor security and crowd control during the event. Held at the SMDC Festival Grounds last December 18, attendees also criticised the disorganised queueing, lack of ticket validation and schedule delays.

65,000 people attended the concert, according to show director Gary Valenciano. Along with Ben&Ben, other artists were featured in the concert, including KZ Tandingan, Zild Benitez, Clara Benin and more.