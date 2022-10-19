Watch Ben&Ben perform live acoustic version of ‘Leaves’ in Calgary

Filipino pop-folk band Ben&Ben have premiered a live acoustic rendition of their hit song ‘Leaves’ shot in Prince’s Island Park, Calgary.

The video went live during the tail-end of the Canadian leg of the group’s first-ever North American tour. Ben&Ben stopped over in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Toronto. Both the Calgary and Toronto shows were sold out, with the band choosing to hold a second Toronto show on October 10.

Watch the live acoustic version of ‘Leaves’ here:

SOLD OUT SHOW!! 🔥 Thank you, Calgary! We’re so excited to go on stage. Kitakits in a bit ✨ Next stops in Canada:

Oct 2 – Edmonton

Oct 6 – Vancouver

Oct 9 – Toronto (sold out)

Oct 10 – Toronto 2nd Show 🎟 https://t.co/Ee3jagfd6i pic.twitter.com/ZfrWOL5Q90 — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) October 2, 2022

The nine-piece band are set to continue their North American tour in the United States, with stops in New York, Washington D.C, San Francisco, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The dates for the San Francisco and Los Angeles stops were originally rescheduled, with the group citing “visa processing issues” in a statement captured by Bandwagon Asia. Tickets are available now via Nosaj Entertainment.

Aside from the live acoustic version of ‘Leaves,’ Ben&Ben have also been uploading live rehearsal sets as well as concert performance videos of some of their biggest hits.

Recently, the band secured 21 nominations at this year’s Awit Awards, the most that the band have gotten thus far. Among the awards they are nominated for include Record of the Year, Best Music Video, and Song of the Year.

21 Nominations tayo for Awit Awards!! 😭😭😭 Awit Awards is one of the top awards for artists here in the PH. The most ‘to na nakuha natin so far. You are the reason for all of this. We’ll keep doing our best for you. We’re deeply grateful. Thank you for your love, Liwanag. pic.twitter.com/gf7H198wz3 — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) September 24, 2022