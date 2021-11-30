Ben&Ben, Moira Dela Torre, Leanne & Naara win big at the 34th Awit Awards

The winners of the 34th Awit Awards have been announced.

This year’s award ceremony took place virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on Monday, November 29. The nearly four-hour ceremony was live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Watch the full stream here.

Apart from announcing the winners of this year’s Awit Awards, the ceremony also featured performances from the likes of SB19, Unique Salonga and Ben&Ben with Zild Benitez.

Check out SB19’s performance of ‘Bazinga’ at the 34th Awit Awards below.

Ben&Ben walked away as the night’s biggest winner, with four wins – including Record Of The Year for ‘Di Ka Sayang’. Moria Dela Torre also clinched four awards, the biggest one being Song Of The Year for ‘Paubaya’.

Ben&Ben took to Instagram following the conclusion of the award show to thank their fans for their continued support. In a lengthy and inspirational post, they urged their fans to keep pushing despite the difficulties that come with life. “We’re with you in your journey, in your failures, and in your successes,” they said.

Among this year’s biggest winners were Leanne & Naara, who clinched the Album Of The Year award for ‘Daybreak’, Rico Blanco for Best Pop Recording for ‘Happy Feelin’’ and IV Of Spades for Best Rock Recording with ‘Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip).

The winners of this year’s People’s Voice Awards – which were voted upon by fans – were also announced. Pop group BGYO clinched the award for Favourite Group Artist, while SB19 won for Favourite Song with ‘Hanggang Sa Huli’.

Check out the complete list of winners below.