Ben&Ben, Moira Dela Torre, Leanne & Naara win big at the 34th Awit Awards

The winners of the 34th Awit Awards have been announced.
This year’s award ceremony took place virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on Monday, November 29. The nearly four-hour ceremony was live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Watch the full stream here.
Apart from announcing the winners of this year’s Awit Awards, the ceremony also featured performances from the likes of SB19, Unique Salonga and Ben&Ben with Zild Benitez.
Check out SB19’s performance of ‘Bazinga’ at the 34th Awit Awards below.
Ben&Ben walked away as the night’s biggest winner, with four wins – including Record Of The Year for ‘Di Ka Sayang’. Moria Dela Torre also clinched four awards, the biggest one being Song Of The Year for ‘Paubaya’.
Ben&Ben took to Instagram following the conclusion of the award show to thank their fans for their continued support. In a lengthy and inspirational post, they urged their fans to keep pushing despite the difficulties that come with life. “We’re with you in your journey, in your failures, and in your successes,” they said.
Among this year’s biggest winners were Leanne & Naara, who clinched the Album Of The Year award for ‘Daybreak’, Rico Blanco for Best Pop Recording for ‘Happy Feelin’’ and IV Of Spades for Best Rock Recording with ‘Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip).
The winners of this year’s People’s Voice Awards – which were voted upon by fans – were also announced. Pop group BGYO clinched the award for Favourite Group Artist, while SB19 won for Favourite Song with ‘Hanggang Sa Huli’.
Check out the complete list of winners below.
- Album Of The Year: Leanne & Naara – ‘Daybreak’
- Record Of The Year: Ben&Ben – ‘Di Ka Sayang’
- Song Of The Year: Moira Dela Torre – ‘Paubaya’
- Best Performance by Female Recording Artist: Keiko Necessario – ‘Right Next To You’
- Best Performance by Male Recording Artist: Sam Mangubat – ‘Kulang Ang Mundo’
- Best Global Recording: Inigo Pascual, Zee Avi, Sam Concepcion, Moophs, Eric Bellinger, Vince Nantes – ‘RISE’
- Best Music Video: Zild Benitez – ‘Dila’
- Best Song Written for Movie/TV/Stage Play: Moira Dela Torre – ‘Hanggang Sa Huli’
- Best Contemporary Folk Recording: Moira Dela Torre – ‘Kita Na Kita’
- Best Novelty Recording: Hannah Precillas – ‘Sabi Ko Na Nga Ba’
- Best World Music Recording: High Hello – ‘Palawan’
- Best Christmas Recording: Arman Ferrer – ‘Paskong Walang Hanggan’
- Best Regional Recording: Route 83 – ‘Ania Ko’
- Best Instrumental Performance: Four Corners MNL – ‘Cosmic Cycles’
- People’s Voice Favourite Group Artist: BGYO
- People’s Voice Favourite Song: SB19 – ‘Hanggang Sa Huli’
- People’s Voice Breakthrough Artist: Shane G.
- People’s Voice Favourite Male Artist: Anthony Rosaldo
- People’s Voice Favourite Female Artist: Elha Nympha
- Most Streamed Song: Moira Dela Torre – ‘Paubaya’
- Most Streamed Artist: Ben&Ben
- Best Cover Art: ‘Rico Blanco Songbook’
- Best Engineered Recording: Tim Recla – ‘Marupok’
- Best Vocal Arrangement: Happy Laderas & Almon Bolante – ‘Tala’
- Best Musical Arrangement: The Itchyworms – ‘Waiting For The End To Start’
- Best Performance By A Group: IV Of Spades – ‘Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)’
- Best Collaboration: Jr Crown & Kevin Yadao – ‘Bestiny’
- Best Ballad Recording: Ben&Ben – ‘Sa Susundo Na Habang Buhay’
- Best Pop Recording: Rico Blanco – ‘Happy Feelin”
- Best Child Recording Artist: Bea C – ‘The Kokak Song’
- Best Jazz Recording: Nicole Asensio – ‘Poblacion’
- Best Inspirational Recording: Ben&Ben – ‘Di Ka Sayang’
- Best Dance Recording: Zsara Tiblani – ‘G Na G’
- Best Rock Recording: IV Of Spades – ‘Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)’
- Best Rap Recording: Arvey – ‘Umaga’
- Best R&B Recording: Leanne & Naara – ‘Too Soon’
- Best New Artist In A Collaboration: JM Bales ft. KVN – ‘Magandang Dilag’
- Best Performance By A New Group: Nameless Kids – ‘Outlaws’
- Best Performance By A New Male Artist: Matty Juniosa – ‘Sayaw Ng Mga Tala’
- Best Performance By A New Female Artist: Fana – ‘Out’