Ben&Ben announce ‘Upuan’, the first track from their sophomore album

Ben&Ben have announced a new single titled ‘Upuan’.

The band took to Instagram today (May 3) to announce the new single. Per their announcement, ‘Upuan’ will be released this Friday, May 7. The single will offer fans the first taste of Ben&Ben’s second studio album – the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Limasawa Street’.

Prior to the announcement, Ben&Ben shared a release schedule for the month of May, teasing songs and music videos with emojis. Over the course of the month, the band will release five pieces of content for their fans, kicking off with the release of ‘Upuan’.

Check out the band’s release schedule for May below.

While majority of the releases are unconfirmed at this time, the emojis on Ben&Ben’s schedule suggest that a music video will drop on May 23, followed by what might be a Korean version of their 2017 hit song, ’Leaves’.

The band is currently in the process of recording their second album, as they announced on Instagram on April 16. A release date for the album has yet to be announced.

Ben&Ben will perform a virtual concert on May 22. The 90-minute performance will stream exclusively via the Kumu’s Live Events platform on Saturday, May 22 at 7pm (Philippine time).

The virtual concert will be a ticketed affair, with general admission tickets priced at PHP499, while VIP tickets – including a post-show Meet and Greet pass – can be purchased for PHP999. Tickets can be purchased here.

Ben&Ben have released a few singles following ‘Limasawa Street’, including 2020’s rock-centric ‘Di Ka Sayang’ and ‘Inevitable’, released on Valentine’s Day this year.