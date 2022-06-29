Ben&Ben postpone July show in Isabela due to COVID-19 diagnosis

Ben&Ben have postponed their July show in Santiago, Isabela, due to two members contracting COVID-19.

According to a Twitter announcement made this morning, lead vocalist Paolo Benjamin and percussionist Toni Muñoz have tested positive for COVID-19, and “are currently isolating and recovering”. The concert – originally planned for July 2 – will now take place on July 17.

Hello! We'd like to announce that our July 2 show in Santiago, Isabela has been moved to July 17. Paolo Benjamin, one of our lead singers, and Toni Muñoz, our percussionist and vocalist, also tested positive for COVID-19. They are currently isolating and recovering. — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) June 29, 2022

Previously, the band also canceled a date in Surigao due to vocalist Miguel Benjamin’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

The band recently announced an eight-date North American tour, which will take them to cities including San Francisco, New York and Toronto. Ahead of the tour, Ben&Ben will play a “major” concert in Metro Manila at the CCP Open Grounds in September, to serve as a “sendoff” for the band.

Tomorrow evening (June 30), Ben&Ben will also drop a music video for their track ‘Paninindigan Kita’, which they dropped in May.

“Stand up and show up for your person. Choosing someone means you’re willing to be there through the good and the bad. To love is easy, but it takes a lot of strength to love courageously,” keyboardist Patricia Lasaten said of the release on Twitter.

Paninindigan Kita MV Official Poster

Comes out on June 30, 6pm! Starring Patricia Lasaten and Agnes Reoma (PatNes)

Screenplay by Niq Ablao and Paolo Benjamin

Story by PatNes

Directed by Niq Ablao#PaninindiganKitaMV pic.twitter.com/JhmVgmaf5k — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) June 29, 2022

Last week, they put out their latest single ‘Lanyang Pag-ibig’, which the band described as a “song where we flexed our musicality the most”. The Filipino folk-pop outfit’s most recent album was last year’s ‘Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’, which garnered them nominations for Best Asian Album at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

At the awards, Ben&Ben also won Best Band From Asia, beating out Lomba Sihir, No Good, Senyawa, and Subsonic Eye.