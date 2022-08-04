Ben&Ben release English version of breakup anthem ‘Langyang Pag-ibig’ called ‘Was This Love’

Filipino folk-pop outfit Ben&Ben have released an English version of their recent breakup anthem ‘Langyang Pag-ibig’ that is titled ‘Was This Love’.

The new version takes the original lyrics and reworks them in English to ensure the flow of the song remains largely the same. The reworked verse now goes: “Been a while since we last talked / I recall the words you said / “Even though what we had might be over now / Honey, can we still be friends?”

The English version of the track was accompanied by a video of the band playing the song together in the studio. Watch it below.

‘Langyang Pag-ibig’ (‘That’s Love’) was released on all streaming platforms on June 22, with the band naming the track as “the song where we flexed our musicality the most,” as it explores the anger of someone trying to move past a bad breakup with what the band say is the equivalent of “three songs in one song”.

‘Langyang Pag-ibig’ was followed by the single ‘Paninindigan Kita’ on June 30, which was accompanied by a music video inspired by the love story between band members Pat Lasaten and Agnes Reoma. Lasaten and Reoma stand up to public prejudice against queer relationships in the music video, which Lasaten said the couple were “both excited and nervous” because they are not very public about their relationship.

Ben&Ben will also be holding aconcert at the CCP Open Grounds in Metro Manila on September 3, which doubles as a “send-off” for the band as they head to North America for an eight-date tour. Ben&Ben are scheduled to play in Calgary and Toronto in Canada and Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington and New Jersey in the US on their tour, a total of six stops announced so far.

The band’s sophomore album ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’, released in October last year, clinched the sixth spot in NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2021 list.

Ben&Ben also won the award for Best Asian Band at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, beating out fellow nominees Lomba Sihir, No Good, Subsonic Eye, and Senyawa.