Ben&Ben release new single ‘Paninindigan Kita’, announce first-ever North American tour

Filipino indie-folk band Ben&Ben have shared an upbeat new single titled ‘Paninindigan Kita’ and the news that they will embark on their first-ever North American tour.

The single, which was released on streaming platforms on April 30, is “an ode to a lover that might be hesitant to take a step forward in the relationship”, according to a statement released by the band. Produced by frequent collaborators Jean-Paul Verona and Sam Marquez, ‘Paninindigan Kita’ is also the first song written by Ben&Ben in a studio since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the lyric video for Ben&Ben’s ‘Paninindigan Kita’ below.

The nine-piece act have also announced their first-ever North American tour that kicks off this September, with six stops announced. The band are scheduled to play in Calgary and Toronto in Canada and Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington and New Jersey in the US. More details, including venues and ticketing, will be released “soon”, Ben&Ben said.

FIRST U.S.A. + CANADA TOUR THIS SEPTEMBER.

DETAILS SOON! pic.twitter.com/bPmsolSshz — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) April 30, 2022

Ben&Ben most recently released a new music video for their 2021 single, ‘Inevitable’, to celebrate the wedding of K-drama Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin on April 4. ‘Inevitable’ first appeared in a Smart Communications advertisement starring both actors just before Valentine’s Day 2021.

The band released their sophomore album, ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’ in August last year. Featuring the singles ‘Upuan’, ‘Pasalubong’ with Moira Dela Torre and ‘Lunod’ featuring Zild Benitez and Juan Karlos, the album went on to clinch the sixth spot in NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2021 list.

Ben&Ben also won the award for Best Asian Band at the BandLab NME Awards earlier this year, beating out fellow nominees Lomba Sihir, No Good, Subsonic Eye, and Senyawa.