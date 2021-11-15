Ben&Ben release teaser for Kuwaderno virtual concert

Filipino band Ben&Ben have released a teaser for their upcoming virtual concert, Kuwaderno.

The band unveiled the clip on social media this afternoon (November 15). The teaser documents their ongoing preparations for Kuwaderno, which will take place on December 5.

The band are seen rehearsing songs and choreography, both at home and at Manila’s Smart Araneta Coliseum, where the show – touted as “a fusion of music, dance [and] theatre” – will take place. Watch the clip below.

“We can’t deny the fact that it’s the biggest project we’ve undertaken so far,” the group said in a press statement, where they also praised the involvement of collaborating artists in the project.

“This spirit of collaboration was one of the defining themes of our album ‘Pebble House Volume One: Kuwaderno’ and it was only by natural desire that we brought the same spirit and attitude when we began working on the concert.” Tickets for the concert are available via KTX.ph.

They added that “doing a concert on this scale” is the band’s way of bringing fans “closer into that bigger picture” and “expressing immense gratitude to them as well.”

Ben&Ben are set to showcase songs from their latest album, ‘Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’, which features the likes of SB19, Moira Dela Torre, Chito Miranda, Munimuni, Juan Karlos, Zild, and KZ Tandingan.

In a press conference earlier today, Ben&Ben said that the setlist will also feature old songs that have been reimagined as fresh renditions – or as they put it, have undergone “a new way of cooking it”.

Ben&Ben are in the running for seven categories at the upcoming 34th Awit Awards. Their song ‘Di Ka Sayang’ is nominated for both Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year.