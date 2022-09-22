Ben&Ben reschedule Los Angeles and San Francisco shows due to “unforeseen circumstances”

Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben appear to be rescheduling their Los Angeles and San Francisco shows.

The band are set to embark on their first-ever tour of North America later this month, which will see them performing in New York, Toronto and Washington DC in the dates that have been announced so far. Ben&Ben were set to cap of their tour with shows at San Francisco’s Fox Theatre and Los Angeles’ Vermont Hollywood this September 23 and 28 respectively, but a now-deleted Facebook announcement by the band claims that the two dates have been rescheduled.

According to the Facebook post captured by Bandwagon Asia, Ben&Ben said that due to “unforeseen circumstances with the US visa processing,” the two shows would be rescheduled by the organisers. The San Francisco show will now be held on October 23, with the Los Angeles show moved to October 28.

The venues for both shows have not been changed, and tickets for the previous dates will be honoured.

Ben&Ben faced another setback recently when their Philippines send-off concert that was supposed to be held on September 3 was postponed till December. Organisers and the band had to call off the concert that was to be held at the CCP Open Grounds due to weather conditions triggered by typhoon Henry bringing floods and an unyielding downpour in Metro Manila on the date of the concert.

The send-off concert will now be more of a welcome-back concert, and will be held on December 16 at the SMDC Festival Grounds.

Ben&Ben recently released the music video for their latest single ‘The Ones We Once Loved’, which follows the real-life breakup of band member Paolo Benjamin with singer-songwriter Bea Lorenzo. The single is the nine-piece act’s fourth release of the year and serves as the group’s official single in support of their tour.

Prior to ‘The Ones We Once Loved’, Ben&Ben released the first out of two collaborations with Indonesian singer Pamungkas – an English rework of the Filipino band’s May release ‘Paninindigan Kita’ called ‘Stand By You’. Ben&Ben are due to release a rework of Pamungkas’ ‘I Got To Get You’, though that collaboration has not been given a release date.