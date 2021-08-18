Ben&Ben reveal sophomore album title, collaboration with Chito Miranda and more

Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben have unveiled more details about their upcoming anticipated sophomore studio album.

On Tuesday (August 17), the band took to social media to reveal the album’s title and artwork. The band first teased the record’s title earlier this month (August 7) through videos posted on the band’s Instagram with the words “Greetings from Ben&Ben House”.

Now, it has been confirmed that the sophomore album will be titled Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno. The album’s artwork features each member of the group in separate rooms of a wooden house.

Advertisement

Check out the official announcement below.

Last week, Ben&Ben revealed that the record would be comprised of 12 tracks, with six featured artists. The band has since revealed three of the contributing artists to be Moira Dela Torre, Munimuni, and Chito Miranda of rock band Parokya Ni Edgar.

Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno is scheduled for release on August 29 and will feature previously released singles ‘Upuan’, ‘Magpahinga’, and ‘Pasalubong’ with singer Moira Dela Torre.

The band most recently released their latest single entitled ‘Sugat’ with Munimuni on Friday (August 13). The track was first conceived by percussionist Toni Muñoz as a self-addressed love letter after undergoing a “major surgery” and taking a break from the band earlier in the year.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Ben&Ben clinched two awards at the 2021 MYX Awards. They walked away with the top honours for Mellow Video Of The Year for ‘Sa Susunod na Haban Buhay’ and Collaboration Of The Year for ‘Paalam’, their 2020 collaboration with Moira Dela Torre.