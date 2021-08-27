Ben&Ben reveal tracklist of sophomore album, tease music video for ‘Upuan’

Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben have announced the tracklist for their forthcoming album, ‘Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’. They have also teased a music video for single ‘Upuan’.

Slated for a release on Sunday (August 29), the clip will drop alongside their widely-anticipated sophomore album, a follow-up to their 2019 debut ‘Limasawa Street’. See the full tracklist below.

On Thursday (August 26), the band revealed that the music video will feature actors and couple Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, who are collectively known as DonBelle.

In an Instagram post, Ben&Ben made a special video announcement on the music video, which will most likely see a trip back to high school.

Check out the announcement below.

“We heard you, Liwanag and Bubblies! We’ve been keeping this a secret but it’s finally happening,” the band said in a caption of the post.

The band also shared another posting of Donny holding a card that asks “Prom with me?”, heightening the high school nostalgia that will soon follow.

Ben&Ben released ‘Upuan’ in May, the first single of the upcoming album. Written by frontmen Miguel and Paolo Benjamin in 2019, the song touches on romantic tension arising from friendship and sitting next to each other in class.

Their new album’s second single ‘Magpahinga’ was released a week later, followed by ‘Pasalubong’ featuring singer Moira Dela Torre in late July, as well as ‘Sugat’ with Munimuni on August 13.

The announcement on the music video also comes less than a week after Ben&Ben unveiled the tracklist for the upcoming album, as well as collaborators such as Zild, Juan Karlos, KZ Tandingan, and SB19.

On August 17, the band revealed the album’s title and artwork, with images showing each member of the group in separate rooms of a wooden house.

Earlier this month, the band indicated the release comprise of 12 tracks and featured six artists, including Moira Dela Torre, Munimuni, and Chito Miranda of rock band Parokya Ni Edgar.

The band have also recently clinched two awards at the 2021 MYX Awards, taking home awards for Mellow Video Of The Year for ‘Sa Susunod na Haban Buhay’ and Collaboration Of The Year for ‘Paalam’ featuring Moira Dela Torre.

The tracklist for ‘Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’ is:

00. Kuarderno

01. Kasayaw

02. Swimming Pool (feat. Chito Miranda)

03. Elyu

04. Pasalubong (feat. Moira Dela Torre)

05. Magpahing

06. Lunod (feat. Zild and Juan Karlos)

07. Sabel (feat. KZ Tandingan)

08. Kapangyarihan feat. SB19

09. Sugat (feat. Munimuni)

10. Upuan

11. Illang tulag na lang

12. Kayumanggi