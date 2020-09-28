Ben&Ben, SB19, Namewee and more announced for YouTube FanFest 2020

This year’s YouTube FanFest lineup has been revealed, and includes a number of familiar faces from the Southeast Asian music scene, including Ben&Ben, SB19 and Namewee.

The YouTube FanFest typically brings together popular musicians and content creators from the region for a physical event in Singapore in conjunction with the All That Matters conference.

Besides the annual Singapore event, YouTube FanFest has made its way to the Philippines, Japan, Mumbai, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

This year, however, the YouTube FanFest experience will be going digital on October 11 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The lineup sees a total of 150 creators and musicians from Southeast Asia and international personalities, who will collaborate over performances, gaming content, panel discussions and YouTube skits.

Among the artists announced for the lineup’s first wave on September 25 are Philippines’ Ben&Ben and SB19, Malaysian rapper Namewee, Taiwanese alt-rock trio Tilly Birds, Japan’s SixTones and Snow Man, and India’s Anirudh Ravichander, Emiway Bantai, and Prateek Kuhad, and Australia’s Lime Cordiale among many others.

More acts are expected to be announced in the coming days. See the first wave of acts below:

A number of musicians and other YouTubers are expected to host digital meet and greets, although details have yet to be revealed.

This year’s edition of the YouTube FanFest will begin streaming at 4pm (Singapore time) on October 11, via the official YouTube FanFest channel.

The musicians on the line-up for YouTube FanFest 2020 are:

AC Bonifacio

Aimyon

Andmesh

Anirudh Ravichander

Ayu Ting Ting

Ben&Ben

Dear Jane

Emiway Bantai

Eric周興哲

Joyce Cheng

Lime Cordiale

Marion Jola

Mia Rodriguez

Namewee

Prateek Kuhad

Reol

Rizky Febian

SB19

SixTones

Snow Man

Tilly Birds