Ben&Ben share a capella performance of ‘Sabel’ for International Women’s Day

Filipino indie-folk outfit Ben&Ben have released a live performance of their track ‘Sabel’ in conjunction with International Women’s Day.

The performance, which was uploaded today (March 9) on the band’s YouTube channel, sees the band seated in a hotel room in Dubai for the acapella performance using everyday objects in the room like pillows and hangers.

“Hindi katahimikan / Ang magliligtas sa ‘yo / Ang tanging kailangan / Ay marinig ang boses mo / Sabel, ‘Di ka nila pag-aari”, the group sing as the camera pans around the room – “It’s not silence / That will save you / The one thing you need / Is for your voice to be heard / Sabel, they don’t own you”.

Watch the live a capella performance of ‘Sabel’ below.

The band have been extremely active in 2022, most recently releasing an acoustic version of their 2020 single ‘Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin?’ just a day after staging a special virtual concert for Valentine’s Day dubbed All Feelings Attached in collaboration with local telco Smart.

Ben&Ben also collaborated with Google for the new song ‘Mag-ingat’ earlier in February 2022, which is part of a campaign advocating responsible internet usage.

Ben&Ben are also set to perform at the Expo 2020 Dubai today (March 9), where they will debut two new songs.

Ben&Ben won the award for Best Band From Asia at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, and were also nominated for the Best Band In The World award at the BandLab NME Awards, which was eventually clinched by Irish band Fontaines D.C. at the award show held on March 2 in London.

The band’s 2021 album ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’ also won them a spot on NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2021 list, where they ranked sixth. The band lived together to record the album during the pandemic to keep their families safe at home, resulting in an album writer PJ Caña called “poetic and poignant”.