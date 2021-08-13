Ben&Ben share music video for soothing new single ‘Sugat’, featuring Munimuni

Filipino folk-pop group Ben&Ben have shared their newest single, ‘Sugat’, featuring alt-pop band Munimuni.

The track – released via Sony Music Philippines – dropped on major streaming services on Friday (August 13) with an accompanying music video on YouTube. ‘Sugat’ is the latest single from Ben&Ben’s forthcoming album, due August 29.

Check out the music video below.

First conceived by Ben&Ben percussionist Toni Muñoz, ‘Sugat’ was written as a self-addressed love letter during a difficult phase in her life.

“When Toni first presented the song as it was at the time to the band, (frontman) Paolo (Benjamin) immediately thought of a chorus section to address and accompany the message of the verses,” the nine-piece group said in a statement.

“It was the deeply personal experiences of both Toni and Paolo that made Sugat such a powerful song of self-healing and overcoming past wounds.” Munimuni vocalists Adj Jiao and John Owen Castro join in its chrous, with Castro contributing a flute solo.

Ben&Ben, who have claimed to be longtime fans of Munimuni, said that the collaboration came about earlier this year after they had invited the band to their studio to record the track.

Munimuni, who recently returned from an eight-month-long hiatus, said they learned plenty from Ben&Ben’s creative process in composing songs. “We’re grateful that Ben&Ben gave us the freedom to experiment with sounds and convey the mood of the song on collaborative terms,” the quartet said.

“We also connected with the song on an intimate level, despite it being written by someone outside of the band. Paolo and Toni’s lyrics are written beautifully that it touched us, and gave us a new perspective on love and healing.”

‘Sugat’ also arrives after Ben&Ben revealed the release date for their highly anticipated sophomore studio album. Earlier this week, the band confirmed that the upcoming album will arrive later this month.

The as-yet-untitled record will feature 12 songs, half of which include collaborations with other artists, and three singles they launched earlier this year.

In early May, Ben&Ben dropped the single ‘Upuan’, followed by ‘Magpahinga’ a week later. Ben&Ben’s latest single ‘Pasalubong’ featuring singer Moira Dela Torre, was released on July 30.