Ben&Ben share soothing, scenic new music video for ‘Kayumanggi’

Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben have unveiled a new music video for ‘Kayumanggi’.

The music video, released yesterday (November 30), is a patnership between the band, National Geographic and Emerging Islands, a coastal arts organisation. The song is also the closing track on their 2021 album ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’.

The scenic music video for ‘Kayumanggi’ was “made with the beautiful people in the coastal communities in La Union”, the band wrote on Facebook. They take centrestage in the video, swimming, surfing, weaving and more as Ben&Ben sing about the importance of cherishing one’s own skin colour, cultural heritage and more.

Watch the ‘Kayumanggi’ video below:

The newly released video for ‘Kayumanggi’ comes less than a week after Ben&Ben’s release of the ‘Lunod’ music video featuring Zild Benitez and Juan Karlos Labajo. The clip was soundtracked by an extended version of the song, which sees the addition of an intricate and Andalusian-styled solo.

Both ‘Kayumanggi’ and ‘Lunod’ feature on Ben&Ben’s sophomore album ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’, which launched back in August. The record also features collaborations with P-pop group SB19, R&B singer KZ Tandingan, singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre, and more.

Ben&Ben walked away from the 34th Awit Awards on Monday (November 29) as the night’s biggest winner, clinching four awards including Record Of The Year and Most Streamed Artist.

The band are set to host a virtual arena concert on December 5 to celebrate the launch of ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’. The performance will also see the band put new spins on their previously released material.