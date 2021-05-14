Ben&Ben share stirring single ‘Magpahinga’ ahead of upcoming album

Ben&Ben have unveiled ‘Magpahinga’, the latest single off the Filipino folk-pop band’s upcoming sophomore album.

The piano ballad follows last week’s single ‘Upuan’, which channelled misty-eyed high school nostalgia. On the other hand, ‘Magpahinga’ is an introspective single that navigates the depths of compassion and self-care. It arrived with a lyric video featuring the band performing the song in the band’s personal residence, where the song was written and recorded.

Watch the lyric video of ‘Magpahinga’ below.

“It’s a song that reminds us to check up on ourselves and address our own inner struggles,” lead vocalist and guitarist Paolo Benjamin said in a statement. “But also, it is a song that aims to accompany the listener, and remind them that in those moments of hardship, they are not alone.”

The band previously teased a rollout of new music in an Instagram post, indicating that an official ‘Magpahinga’ music video will be released on May 23.

The band are currently in the process of recording their second album, explaining in a separate statement that they are “pushing forward in terms of experimentation and diversity of sound” in their new songs. A release date for the album has yet to be announced.

Ben&Ben will perform a virtual concert on May 22. The 90-minute performance will stream exclusively via the Kumu’s Live Events platform on Saturday, May 22 at 7pm (Philippine time).

The virtual concert will be a ticketed affair, with general admission tickets priced at PHP499, while VIP tickets – including a post-show Meet and Greet pass – can be purchased for PHP999. Tickets can be purchased here.