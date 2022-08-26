Ben&Ben sing about closure in stripped-down track ‘The Ones We Once Loved’

Filipino folk-pop act Ben&Ben have dropped their latest single ‘The Ones We Once Loved’, a song about closure.

The track arrived today (August 26) on all major streaming platforms via Sony Music Philippines. The stripped-down song, written by vocalist Paolo Benjamin, acknowledges the faults and feelings of hurt that follow a breakup. “It’s a letter to the people who have come and gone in our lives,” he explains in a press conference. “It’s something that we rarely express but want to verbalise.”

They also revealed that it was one of the hardest songs they’ve written. “It’s not necessarily easy to share,” Benjamin tells NME when asked about the challenges of creating the track. “In fact, it’s a big decision for us to put this out.”

They sought the help of Johnoy Danao and Jean Paul Verona in producing the track. They aimed to keep the arrangement bare and transparent, all while maintaining a certain depth and storytelling within the instrumentation.

Listen to Ben&Ben’s new single here:

‘The Ones We Once Loved’ is the nine-piece act’s fourth release of the year. The anthem serves as the group’s official single in support of their Philippine send-off concert and North America/Canada tour this year.

Prior to this release, Ben&Ben released the first out of two collaborations with Indonesian singer Pamungkas – the English rework of the Filipino band’s May release ‘Paninindigan Kita’ called ‘Stand By You’.