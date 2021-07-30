Ben&Ben release ‘Pasalubong’, new single with Moira Dela Torre from their upcoming album

Filipino folk-pop group Ben&Ben have released the song ‘Pasalubong’, a new collaboration with singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre.

Following ‘Upuan’ and ‘Magpahinga’, ‘Pasalubong’ is their third single off their forthcoming, as-yet-untitled album. It’s also Ben&Ben and Dela Torre’s second collaboration together, following 2019’s ‘Paalam’.

The stirring song is an open-hearted profession of love that plays on the double meaning of its title, a word that can mean both ‘gift’ and to ‘meet’.

“It isn’t so common anymore today to say what you mean,” Dela Torre said in a statement of the song’s vulnerability. “So I love that after a whole song of poetry, we end with the simplest but scariest lines to say… Gusto Kita.”

A music video for ‘Pasalubong’ drops at 6pm PHT today (Friday July 30), but while you wait, stream the song here:

‘Pasalubong’ was written and produced by Ben&Ben with Dela Torre. It was arranged by Ben&Ben percussionist Andrew De Pano.

“With Moira and Paolo [Guico]’s evocative vocal performance and the band’s emotional execution of Andrew’s arrangement, ‘Pasalubong’ is a song that will certainly bring up all kinds of feelings, and hopefully will give people comfort in knowing that they aren’t alone in their frustration and longing,” Ben&Ben said in a statement.

A press release confirms that Ben&Ben will release their album next month. It will be their sophomore effort after 2019’s ‘Limasawa Street’.

In June, Ben&Ben also collaborated with Filipino pop group SB19 to rework the latter’s single ‘MAPA’, treating the pop song to full band instrumentation.

On August 7, Ben&Ben will perform at the virtual ceremony of the MYX Awards 2021. The group have secured five nominations, including Music Video of the Year for ‘Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay’, which starred Filipino actors Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.