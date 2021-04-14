Ben&Ben, The Itchyworms and more to play virtual festival Juno Jams

Filipino acts Ben&Ben, Leanne & Naara, The Itchyworms and more will perform at a three-day virtual fundraising festival for creative director Juno Oebanda.

Titled Juno Jams, the festival will feature friends of Oebanda who have banded together to raise money for his mother and sister’s medical expenses. Apart from the aforementioned acts above, the lineup also includes the likes of renowned musician and composer Ryan Cayabyab, rock bands The Dawn, Razorback, Sandwich and Gracenote, and singers Zsaris, Nicole Laurel Asensio and Cooky Chua.

“The pandemic has put me in an otherwise ‘manageable’ situation to a financial/emotional/mental crisis that I can’t even wrap my head around,” Oebanda wrote on Facebook on April 12. “Love, cash, and music proceeds go to the medical expenses of my dear MOM and SISTER who both have been ill since last year with piled-up bills big enough to feed a small town.”

Juno Jams will be streamed live from April 15 to 17 at 7pm on the festival’s Facebook page. The festival is free to view, but attendees can donate via transfers to Oebanda’s UnionBank and GCash accounts.

See the announcement post and lineup below.

See the announcement post and lineup below.

Oebanda is a creative director under Creative Control Group. He often produces concerts and music festivals, the most recent being Hinahanap-hanap Kita Manila: The Manila Heritage Concert back in December, which was a tribute to legendary Filipino rock band Hotdog. Oebanda also co-directed The Itchyworms’ music video for ‘Di Na Muli’, which was released 2018.

In related news, Ben&Ben and Leanne & Naara had new releases earlier this year. The former released their new single ‘Inevitable’, while the latter worked with electronic producer Crwn for the remix of their track ‘Prayers’, from their 2020 debut album ‘Daybreak’.

Last year, The Itchyworms released their fifth studio album ‘Waiting For the End to Start’. Sandwich also released a cover of Duster’s ‘Potluck’ with an accompanying music video featuring members of Autotelic, Cheats, Pedicab, Oh, Flamingo!, Imago, Chicosci and other Filipino bands.