Ben&Ben to live-stream virtual concert in May

Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben are performing a virtual concert next month.

The 90-minute show will take place on live-streaming app Kumu’s Live Events platform on Saturday, May 22 at 7pm local time.

The live-streaming platform announced Ben&Ben’s upcoming concert on Twitter on Friday (April 23).

Hindi ito kathang isip! kumu live events presents: @BenAndBenMusic Sama all na sa kanilang virtual concert on kumu! Save the date and buy your tickets now! #benandbenkumuconcert For ticket details go to https://t.co/td3I5r54YH pic.twitter.com/TPgiGencX1 — Kumu – Pinoy Live Streaming App (@kumuPH) April 23, 2021

Fans of Ben&Ben can get hold of general admission tickets priced at PHP499, while VIP tickets – which include a post-show Meet and Greet pass – can be bought for PHP999. Tickets can be purchased on Kumu’s site here.

News of Ben&Ben’s livestream comes just weeks after Kumu launched its Live Events platform for live concert experiences, festivals and parties in mid-April. These ticketed experiences stand in contrast to the app’s standard livestreams which are free for public viewing.

Meanwhile, Ben&Ben have recently announced they were working on recording their second album.

In an Instagram post on April 16, the band posted a photo of themselves with a caption saying: “WE’RE BACK! we took a short break these past few weeks. get ready for album # 2 recording starts this week.”

Ben&Ben released their last single ‘Inevitable’ on Valentine’s Day. In late December, they shared the song ‘Kapangyarihan’, a song written in response to the killing of Sonya and Frank Gregorio by a policeman in Tarlac, Philippines.

The group also released their music video for ‘Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay’, starring the actors Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, the same month.

The nine-piece band have sporadically been releasing songs since the release of their debut album ‘Limasawa Street’ in 2019. In November, they released ‘Di Ka Sayang’, following ‘Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin’ in July.