Ben&Ben to livestream Dubai concert, where they will debut new song ‘Comets’

Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben will live-stream their first in-person concert of 2022 in Dubai later this month.

The band took to social media on Tuesday (January 18) to announce the concert, which will take place in Dubai as part of Expo 2020 Dubai. Their set will also be broadcast on their official Facebook page at 1AM Philippines time on January 27.

Ben&Ben have also revealed that they will premiere a new track titled ‘Comets’ during the showcase. It is currently unclear if ‘Comets’ is part of a larger project, or a standalone track.

Ben&Ben – who won the Best Band From Asia title at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 earlier this month – released their sophomore album, ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’, in August 2021. The collab-heavy album, which features tracks like ‘Lunod’ with Zild Benitez and Juan Karlos and ‘Pasalubong’ with Moira Dela Torre, earned the sixth spot in NME’s list of the 25 best Asian albums of 2021.

NME’s PJ Caña described ‘Pebble House, Vol 1: Kuwaderno’ as a “mature accomplishment” for the band, who address topics such as feminism, Pinoy pride, and mental health.

On December 31, ‘MAPA’, a collaborative track between SB19 and Ben&Ben, was included in US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s playlist of his favourite songs from around the world.