Ben&Ben to perform benefit livestream for students and teachers

Filipino folk pop group Ben&Ben have announced a benefit livestream in support of students and teachers affected by the ongoing pandemic.

The nine-piece collective is slated to perform for Balik Eskwela: Puhon Part 2, which follows their COVID-19 fundraising efforts in Puhon: A Ben&Ben FB Live Event last March.

The group will perform a one-hour live set on Sunday, October 4 on their Facebook page and YouTube channel. It begins at 5pm.

“Ever since the end of the first Puhon, we’ve been aching to help out even more in our own little way,” Ben&Ben lead vocalist and guitarist Miguel Benjamin said in a press release.

”And so, when we were figuring out where to help with the myriad of problems in today’s landscape, we eventually zeroed in on helping out a sector that is very close to our hearts: education.”

The initiative, branded as the Balik Eswela Project, will be held through their community-driven website Puhon.ph. The main goals of the project are to distribute e-learning and physical supplies to public schools, disseminate care packages to teachers, and strengthen transport coordination efforts with local government units.

“We have concluded upon analysis that this is one of the areas wherein most help is needed in these times,” said Ben&Ben lead vocalist and guitarist Paolo Benjamin. “School in the time of the pandemic is something that none of us expected, and so we will do our best to help out in this major challenge.”

This follows news that Ben&Ben will perform on the YouTube FanFest livestream on October 11. They also recently released an intimate concert performance under the Home Tours video series by Sony Music. Watch it below.

