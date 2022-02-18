Ben&Ben to stage virtual Valentine concert, All Feelings Attached

Filipino band Ben&Ben have announced an online concert called All Feelings Attached.

The nine-member group have partnered with local telco Smart for the upcoming showcase, where they are expected to perform songs from their sophomore album ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’, per ABS-CBN News. The virtual event will be exclusively aired on the GigaPlay Play app on Sunday (February 20) at 7pm.

Ready to catch all the February feels and excitement for another #SmartBroBenandBen online concert?​ Watch All Feelings Attached exclusively on the GigaPlay App this February 20, 7PM. Visit https://t.co/QNtiaNR2Xj for more details. pic.twitter.com/sseguO5NiE — SMART (@LiveSmart) February 14, 2022

The folk-pop act will also hold an online fan meet, to be streamed on Smart’s Facebook page the following day (February 19) at 1pm.

All Feelings Attached will be Ben&Ben’s live performance of the year. In January, the band had announced the postponement of their performance at the Expo Dubai 2020, after revealing that some of their members and crew tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s also the band’s second virtual concert following the release of ‘Pebble House, Vol 1: Kuwaderno’. In December, they live-streamed the three-hour virtual show Kuwaderno from the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Manila.

Earlier this month, the group collaborated with Google for their first release of the year called ‘Mag-ingat’, a song advocating responsible internet usage. Frontman Miguel Benjamin said that the track serves as a “call to action” to spread awareness on a timely and important issue.

Ben&Ben clinched the Best Band From Asia title at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. Their second album ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’ also ranked on NME’s list of the 25 best Asian albums of 2021.