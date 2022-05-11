Ben&Ben, Zack Tabudlo and more to perform at Malaya Music Fest 2022

Ben&Ben, Zack Tabudlo and more local acts are set to perform at the Malaya Music Fest 2022.

The concert, currently scheduled to take place on June 18 and 19 at Cove Manila, will serve as a post-celebration of the Philippines’ Independence Day.

Joining Tabudlo on day one of the festival are “new breed” musicians Adie, Nobita, I Belong To The Zoo and The Juans. Meanwhile, Ben&Ben will share the stage with “OPM Icons” Urbandub, Mayonnaise, Moonstar88 and Imago on its second day.

This year’s edition of Malaya Music Fest will be its second run, making its comeback after staging its first edition in 2019. Only fully-vaccinated individuals aged 18 and above will be allowed to enter the festival grounds.

Tickets are available for PHP1,350 for the Beach & Dance Deck and PHP1,600 for the Center Deck via organiser Okada Manila’s website or through phone reservation at +63288880777.

Meanwhile, Ben&Ben recently announced their first-ever North American tour in September. The band will kick off the tour with shows in Calgary and Toronto, followed by stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington and New Jersey in the US. Other details are yet to be disclosed.

Zack Tabudlo, on the other hand, released a new single last April called ‘As You Are’. It follows the track ‘Asan Ka Na Ba’ which dropped in March.

Malaya Music Fest is the latest large-scale concert or festival to be announced for the Philippines this year. Other high-profile shows taking place in the Philippines in coming months include AURORA Music Festival, Tugatog Filipino Music Festival and concerts by the likes of All Time Low, Avril Lavigne, Russ and Alanis Morissette.

The lineup for Malaya Music Fest 2022 is:

June 18:

Zack Tabudlo

Adie

Nobita

I Belong To The Zoo

The Juans

June 19:

Ben&Ben

Urbandub

Mayonnaise

Moonstar88

Imago