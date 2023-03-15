Ben&Ben, Zack Tabudlo to headline Manila’s Zark’s Fest this May

Manila’s Zark’s Fest has announced its long-awaited return this May, ending a three-year hiatus following its successful debut in 2019.

Organised by popular Filipino burger joint Zark’s Burgers, Zark’s Fest is set to take place on May 13 at the Circuit Event Grounds in Makati, Metro Manila. This year’s festival will be headlined by the likes of Ben&Ben and Zack Tabudlo, with other prominent Filipino acts also announced.

Joining the aforementioned artists are the likes of Ebe Dancel, Sandwich, The Itchyworms, BINI, Urbandub, SOS and more. Check out the complete performance line-up below.

Tickets to Zark’s Fest 2023 are on sale now and can be purchased here. Tickets are available in three categories: VIP, Regular and Early Entry passes. VIP tickets go for PHP2,500 and include an express lane, a dedicated VIP area in front of the stage, food and drinks, a Zarkada kit and dedicated restrooms.

Regular passes go for PHP1,500, while Early Entry tickets cost PHP800 and only allows entry until 2pm.

The complete lineup for Zark’s Fest 2023 is:

Ben&Ben

Zack Tabudlo

Urbandub

Ebe Dancel

Sandwich

The Itchyworms

BINI

KIYO

SOS

Autotelic

Any Name’s Okay

Lola Amour

Hey June

Eli & Six The Northstar