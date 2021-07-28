Ben&Ben, Zild Benitez, SB19 and more to perform for MYX Awards 2021

Ben&Ben, Zild Benitez, SB19 and more Filipino artists will perform for the MYX Awards 2021.

MYX Philippines will be staging its annual music awards night virtually on August 7 at 8pm PHT. A total of 31 acts will perform at the event.

Filipino artists that will grace the MYX Awards stage include SB19, Ben&Ben, BGYO, Ebe Dancel, Inigo Pascual, Leanne & Naara, Maris Racal, Nameless Kids, and Zild. There will also be a special performance from KZ Tandingan, Bayang Barrios, Cooky Chua, Noel Cabangon, and Yeng Constantino.

MYX Philippines has also tapped international musicians LANY, AJ Mitchell, Alec Benjamin, Clinton Kane, Jack Kays, Joel Corry, John K, JP Saxe, Lukas Graham, MAX, New Hope Club, Ritt Momney, T1419, Tom Grennan, Valley, and Pink Sweat$ to perform at this year’s affair.

MYX Awards 2021 will be streamed live on MYX Global’s Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and kumu accounts.

In June, the MYX Awards 2021 also announced their nominees, which are led by Ben&Ben, Moira dela Torre, and SB19. The likes of Nadine Lustre, Darren Espanto, Gloc-9, Juan Karlos and Shanti Dope have also earned nods. IV of Spades, who have been on hiatus since August 2020, are nominated for Music Video of the Year and Rock Song of the Year for ‘Ang Pinagmulan’.

Edward Barber and MYX VJs Ai dela Cruz and Samm Alvero will serve as hosts for the evening. Surprise celebrities are set to present awards as well.

Following the release of their EP ‘Pagsibol’ earlier this month, SB19 are set to perform a virtual concert called Back In The Zone this coming Sunday (August 1). Special guests include 4th Impact and Alex Bruce.

On the other hand, Ben&Ben are expected to release their new album in August. It will be the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Limasawa Street’.