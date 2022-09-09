Ben&Ben’s send-off concert has been postponed till December

Filipino folk-pop act Ben&Ben‘s Philippines send-off concert that was supposed to be held on September 3 has been postponed till December.

In a statement shared by organisers Ovation Productions on September 8, it was revealed that the concert will now take place this December 16 at the SMDC Festival Grounds where the September 3 concert was supposed to be held.

“We want to extend our gratitude to those who showed and lined up outside CCP Open Grounds last September 3 despite the inclement weather conditions. We also want to thank the rest of the ticket buyers for their patience and understanding,” the organisers wrote in their statement. The concert was cancelled after the southwest monsoon triggered by then typhoon Henry brought floods and an unyielding downpour in Metro Manila on the date of the concert.

Ticket holders may hold on to their passes for the December 16 concert, or request a full refund from September 12 to 30. Details on how to apply for the refund will be sent out on September 12.

The concert was billed as a “sendoff” for the band before they embark on their first-ever tour of North America later this month. The tour will see the band play in Calgary and Toronto in Canada and Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington and New Jersey in the US.

Ben&Ben recently released the music video for their latest single ‘The Ones We Once Loved’, which follows the real-life breakup of band member Paolo Benjamin with singer-songwriter Bea Lorenzo. The single is the nine-piece act’s fourth release of the year and serves as the group’s official single in support of their tour.

Prior to ‘The Ones We Once Loved’, Ben&Ben released the first out of two collaborations with Indonesian singer Pamungkas – an English rework of the Filipino band’s May release ‘Paninindigan Kita’ called ‘Stand By You’. Ben&Ben are due to release a rework of Pamungkas’ ‘I Got To Get You’, though that collaboration has not been given a release date.