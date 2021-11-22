Benee announces 2022 world tour

New Zealand indie-pop singer Benee has announced a world tour, spanning the first half of next year.

The tour will kick off in her home country early next year before heading to Australia in March, Europe and the UK across April and May, and North America in June. It also includes a number of festival line-ups. Tickets are on sale here.

The tour announcement follows the release of Benee’s debut album ‘Hey u x’ in November last year. NME gave the album four stars upon its release, describing the record as “the sound of a pop star who’s resolutely herself and, ultimately, there’s nothing cooler than that”.

Benee followed up ‘Hey u x’ last month with her new single ‘Doesn’t Matter’, written during a period when she felt “truly overwhelmed, anxious, and stuck”.

Benee’s 2022 world tour dates:

JANUARY

Saturday 8 – Whangamata, Dance Farm

FEBRUARY

Friday 25 – Nelson, Trafalgar Centre

Sunday 27 – Dunedin, Town Hall

MARCH

Tuesday 1 – Invercargill, ILT Stadium

Thursday 3 – Auckland, Town Hall

Friday 4 – Hamilton, Globex Arena Claudelands

Saturday 5 – Wellington, Anderson Park

Sunday 6 – Tauranga, Lion Foundation Centre

Friday 11 – Palmerston North Central, Energy Trust Arena

Saturday 12 – Napier, Pettigrew Arena

Sunday 13 – New Plymouth, TSB Stadium

Friday 18 – Hobart, Botanical Gardens

Saturday 19 – Canberra, Wine Machine

Sunday 20 – Gold Coast, HOTA Amphitheatre

Wednesday 23 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Friday 25 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Sunday 27 – Perth, Red Hill Amphitheatre

Tuesday 29 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

APRIL

Saturday 2 – Yarra Valley, Wine Machine

Sunday 3 – Wollongong, Yours & Owls

Thursday 7 – Sydney, Big Top

Saturday 9 – Hunter Valley, Wine Machine

Thursday 28 – Moscow, Izvestya Hall

Saturday 30 – Åre, Åre Sessions Festival

MAY

Sunday 1 – Stockholm, Fallan

Monday 2 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

Wednesday 4 – Copenhagen, Amager Bio

Friday 6 – Brussel, Les Nuits Botanique

Saturday 7 – Paris, Trabendo

Monday 9 – Cologne, Live Music Hall

Tuesday 10 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall

Friday 13 – Luxembourg, Rockhall Club

Sunday 15 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanisers

Monday 16 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Tuesday 17 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Thursday 19 – Zurich, Komplex 457

Friday 20 – Milan, Fabrique

Sunday 22 – Prague, Roxy

Monday 23 – Munich, Freiheitshalle

Tuesday 24 – Vienna, Arena

Thursday 26 – Warsaw, Proxima

Friday 27 – Hamburg, Mojo

Saturday 28 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

Tuesday 31 – Montreal, QC Corona Theatre

JUNE

Wednesday 1 – Toronto, Phoenix Concert Theatre

Friday 3 – Minneapolis, First Avenue

Saturday 4 – Chicago, Vic Theatre

Monday 6 – Detroit, St. Andrew’s Hall

Tuesday 7 – Columbus, Newport Music Hall

Wednesday 8 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

Tuesday 14 – Boston, House of Blues

Wednesday 15 – Philadelphia, Theatre of Living Arts

Friday 17 – Atlanta, Variety Playhouse

Tuesday 21 – Englewood, Gothic Theatre

Wednesday 22 – Salt Lake City, The Depot

Friday 24 – Seattle, The Showbox

Saturday 25 – Portland, Crystal Ballroom

Sunday 26 – Vancouver, Vogue Theatre

Tuesday 28 – San Francisco, The Warfield Theatre

Thursday 30 – Los Angeles, The Novo