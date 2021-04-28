BENEE attends a moody medieval banquet in her new video for ‘Happen To Me’

New Zealand singer-songwriter BENEE has shared the music video for ‘Happen To Me’ from her debut album ‘Hey u x’.

The video depicts a downcast BENEE at a sumptuous medieval banquet surrounded by her friends. She flips through tarot cards and is greeted by a man on a white horse when she draws the Death card – apt for ‘Happen To Me’, in which BENEE sings about fear of her own mortality: “I think about these things too much / My mind likes to wind itself up / And I don’t get a lot of sleep / ‘Cause what if they happen to me?”

Watch it below.

Prior to dropping the video, BENEE performed ‘Happen To Me’ on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The song appears on her debut album ‘Hey u x’, which dropped in November last year via Island Records.

In an interview with NME, BENEE named ‘Happen To Me’ her favourite track on the album. “I made it the first track to make a point,” she said. “I’ve never explored mental health lyrically before, so I’m a little nervous about how people will respond to that. But I’m always going to be raw and honest – I’ll never be one of those musicians with some flawless, fake Instagram feed.”

Elsewhere on ‘Hey u x’, BENEE collaborated with Grimes on the song ‘Sheesh’, as well as Lily Allen and Flo Milli for ‘Plain’. She also teamed up with video game The Sims for the music video of ‘KOOL’. In the video, she plays with an avatar version of herself, changing her outfits and controlling her movements as if she was part of the aforementioned game.

Earlier this month, BENEE was featured on Forbes’ 2021 30 Under 30 list for Asia. She joined other artists like Jackson Wang of K-pop boy band GOT7, Hwasa of girl group MAMAMOO, and IU.