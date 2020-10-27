BENEE shares new single ‘Plain’ featuring Lily Allen and Flo Milli

BENEE has dropped a new song, ‘Plain’, featuring Lily Allen and Flo Milli.

‘Plain’ is the latest single from her forthcoming debut album, ‘Hey u x’, which is scheduled for release on November 13. Other guests slated to appear on the album include Grimes, Mallrat and Muroki.

In a statement, BENEE said the song was about watching an old flame move on.

“I wanted to make it a song someone could listen to when they find out their ex is with someone new,” she said.

“The feeling sucks, so I wanted ‘Plain’ to make ya feel like you have the upper hand. Lily and Flo Milli both have such cool sass, and both their verses really elevated the track!”

‘Plain’ is BENEE’s fourth single this year, following ‘Snail’, ‘Night Garden’ (featuring Kenny Beats and Bakar) and ‘Lownely’, an acoustic remix of her 2019 platinum-certified hit ‘Supalonely’ (featuring Gus Dapperton).

Earlier this month, BENEE also announced the launch of Olive, her own record label based in New Zealand. Muroki, who will feature on ‘Hey u x’, is the first signee to the label.

The tracklist for ‘Hey u x’ is:

1. ‘Happen To Me’

2. ‘Same Effect’

3. ‘Sheesh’ feat. Grimes

4. ‘Supalonely’ feat. Gus Dapperton

5. ‘Snail’

6. ‘Plain’ feat. Lily Allen & Flo Milli

7. ‘Kool’

8. ‘Winter’ feat. Mallrat

9. ‘A Little While’

10. ‘Night Garden’ feat. Kenny Beats & Bakar

11. ‘All The Time’ feat. Muroki

12. ‘If I Get To Meet You’

13. ‘C U’