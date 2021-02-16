Benjamin Kheng, Afgan, Ariel Tsai and more to perform for TikTok Music Night Asia

The third TikTok Music Night will take place later this week with performances from prominent Asian acts including Benjamin Kheng, Afgan, Ariel Tsai and many more.

The event is scheduled to stream live on the TikTok app on Thursday February 18 at 7:30PM. The concert will include performances from a number of musical acts from Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, per ABS-CBN.

Representing Singapore are Benjamin Kheng, EstelleFly and MICappella, while acts from Indonesia include Noah & Shakira Jasmine and Afgan. Malaysia’s act will be Layla Sania.

Advertisement

Route 83 and Alisson Shore will represent the Philippines, while Taiwan’s acts are Ariel Tsai and Kelly Cheng. Thailand’s Violette Wautier and Earth Patrawee are also scheduled to perform along with Vietnam’s CARA.

Wrapping up the line-up are Japan’s Cinnamons x Evening Cinema and Korea’s ALEXA, Mommy Son featuring Wonstein & Chanjuicy. The concert will also feature performances from US acts Pink Sweat$ and Max.

Benjamin Kheng released his latest single ‘Fresh Feelings’ in late January. The pop track features Taipei-based rapper and singer J.Sheon, who will perform the track alongside Kheng during the online concert.

Afgan made his international debut earlier this month with the single ‘Say I’m Sorry’ via EMPIRE. He is now the second Indonesian act – alongside Ramengvrl – to release music with the US label.