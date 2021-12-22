Linying and Benjamin Kheng headline six days of free live Singaporean music at Urban Sonic Festival

Singaporean indie pop star Benjamin Kheng and rising singer-songwriter Linying have been announced as headliners for the upcoming Urban Sonic Festival alongside 16 of Singapore’s most promising music acts.

The two musicians’ addition to the Urban Sonic Festival lineup was announced via organiser IMC Live Global’s social media feed on Tuesday (December 21). BRB., Motus, Daniel Sid, The Full Pledge Munkees, and Dominic Chin are among those previously announced to join Kheng and Linying on stage.

Set to be held across two weekends from January 7 to 9 and January 14 to 16 from 7pm onwards, the festival will take place at *SCAPE The Ground Theatre, and will be IMC Live Global’s first live event upon taking over management of the iconic venue on January 1, 2022.

Urban Sonic will see a total of 18 Singaporean acts taking the stage across 6 days and is free to attend with registration.

Festival attendees can also expect several interactive experiences from the festival’s partners, including a DJ setup for attendees to play around with courtesy of Re:Activate Asia and a voice challenge with The Singing Loft.

IMC Group Asia Chief Operating Officer Romell Song said in a press statement that the festival is to be an “anchor event”, meaning that music lovers can expect to see more instalments of the Urban Sonic Festival in the future if the inaugural event is successful.

Former Sam Willows member Benjamin Kheng has released two singles this year alongside what he calls the first-ever collaboration with a virtual influencer in Asia, a one-minute-long music video titled ‘Worlds’.

He kicked off the year with ‘Fresh Feelings’, a collaboration with Taipei-based rapper J.Sheon, before releasing his sleek ode to spurious romances, ‘Baby Mama’, just over a month ago in November.

Singer-songwriter Linying is set to release her debut album ‘There Could Be Wreckage Here’ on January 14, and has spent 2021 hyping up the release with no less than four singles off her album. Her most recent single, ‘3 Hours On’ was released on December 3.

The full lineup for both weekends of Urban Sonic Festival is:

7 Jan – Kevin B, ULTRA MEGA CAT ATTACK, Izat Ibrahim

8 Jan – Sun Eater, Linying, Terrestrea

9 Jan – Cadence, The Passerby, Sam Driscoll

14 Jan – Carpet Golf, brb., Obviously We!

15 Jan – Daniel Sid, Benjamin Kheng, The Full Pledge Munkees

16 Jan – Absence!, Dominic Chin, Motus